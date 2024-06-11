Sign up
163 / 365
11th June 2024
Today was basically wet and cold which in a way was fortunate as I had to make up nearly 200 cards to deliver to Waterstones in Richmond and Teddington tomorrow.
It’s nearly mid June and this time last year we were in the middle of a heat wave.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4184
photos
20
followers
15
following
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
0
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th June 2024 7:24pm
Tags
cloud
,
storm
,
teddington
