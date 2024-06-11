Previous
11th June 2024 by emmadurnford
163 / 365

11th June 2024

Today was basically wet and cold which in a way was fortunate as I had to make up nearly 200 cards to deliver to Waterstones in Richmond and Teddington tomorrow.

It’s nearly mid June and this time last year we were in the middle of a heat wave.
Emma Durnford

