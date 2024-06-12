12th June 2024

Today was stage one of my second DIY job in the kitchen. I needed to stick a spare piece of laminate behind the taps before sealing it all in with silicone sealant. I had invested in some Gorilla superglue but it did not actually stick down as well as I thought it would. In the end it needed some of Colin’s weights to hold it down while it cures over night.



Later in the morning it was over to Richmond via Teddington first to deliver the cards I made up yesterday. These are the wild roses that appear every year without fail in our back garden hedge. They only smell a little but but they are splash of colour in the garden.

