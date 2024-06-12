Previous
Next
12th June 2024 by emmadurnford
164 / 365

12th June 2024

Today was stage one of my second DIY job in the kitchen. I needed to stick a spare piece of laminate behind the taps before sealing it all in with silicone sealant. I had invested in some Gorilla superglue but it did not actually stick down as well as I thought it would. In the end it needed some of Colin’s weights to hold it down while it cures over night.

Later in the morning it was over to Richmond via Teddington first to deliver the cards I made up yesterday. These are the wild roses that appear every year without fail in our back garden hedge. They only smell a little but but they are splash of colour in the garden.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise