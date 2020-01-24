Previous
The white heron by etienne
The white heron

Shot from the water surface level. I am not quite sure about the composition, neither about the choice of high key for this picture. Your critiques are welcome.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
