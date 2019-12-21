Sign up
Previous
Next
180 / 365
Sea abstract
This shot is made in the direction of the sun, but below the sun. The sea horizon, just under the sun, is shining, while the closer sea and the sandbanks in the contre-jour appear dark because of a large cloud above them.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
19th December 2019 11:50am
