Previous
Next
207 / 365
Apples (shot through home made plastic filter)
Another shot through a filter made from a translucid plastic sheet pierced with two holes. I was looking at creating a sort of "halo" effect around the border of the holes.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
1
1
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
736
photos
75
followers
68
following
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
205
381
145
206
382
146
207
383
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
17th January 2020 11:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
technique101
Shutterbug
ace
That is awesome. I think you got your halo effect. You should post a photo of your setup. This is really good.
January 17th, 2020
