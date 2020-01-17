Previous
Apples (shot through home made plastic filter) by etienne
Apples (shot through home made plastic filter)

Another shot through a filter made from a translucid plastic sheet pierced with two holes. I was looking at creating a sort of "halo" effect around the border of the holes.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Shutterbug ace
That is awesome. I think you got your halo effect. You should post a photo of your setup. This is really good.
January 17th, 2020  
