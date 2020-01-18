Previous
Landing of the UFO's (through fishing line home made filter) by etienne
Landing of the UFO's (through fishing line home made filter)

Having more fun by shooting towards the sun through two nylon fishing threads.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
