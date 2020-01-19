Sign up
Previous
Next
209 / 365
Green Ferrari
For the 52 Week Challenge (Theme of week 4 : Green). A green Ferrari parked in front of the hotel nearby.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
19th January 2020 11:17am
Tags
52wc-2020-w4
