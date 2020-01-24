Sign up
214 / 365
Dim and foggy
No light, no shadow, no movement, and a lot of humidity.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
