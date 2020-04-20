Sign up
Previous
Next
279 / 365
Red
For the 52 week Challenge (Theme of week 17: red). From the sunset of yesterday night (April 19th, 2020)
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
19th April 2020 9:25pm
Tags
52wc-2020-w17
