Red by etienne
Red

For the 52 week Challenge (Theme of week 17: red). From the sunset of yesterday night (April 19th, 2020)
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
