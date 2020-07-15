Previous
Gouermel Bay (1) by etienne
Gouermel Bay (1)

This a magic place, 10 km from home along the GR34. It is off the beaten path and not advertized, so here is all the crowd on a sunny afternoon of the busy National Holiday week-end.
15th July 2020

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Margo ace
Very quiet & beautiful place to be
July 15th, 2020  
