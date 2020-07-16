Sign up
Seabird at sunset
There is a minimalist challenge on colour, and I tried to make a minimal shot that would genuinely showcase the sunset colours. However this shot is probably too simple to be really interesting.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Tags
minimal-12
Shellie
Fabulous image, I really like the colour and how minimalist it is.
July 16th, 2020
