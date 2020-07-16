Previous
Seabird at sunset by etienne
319 / 365

Seabird at sunset

There is a minimalist challenge on colour, and I tried to make a minimal shot that would genuinely showcase the sunset colours. However this shot is probably too simple to be really interesting.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Etienne

Shellie
Fabulous image, I really like the colour and how minimalist it is.
July 16th, 2020  
