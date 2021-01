"Inside" the stormy sea

I entered thigh deep into the sea in order to shoot the broken swell from a storm when you stand in the middle of it. It is so different than the regular pattern of surfing rolls. This shot was made at the very beginning of the big storm after Christmas. No doubt the image would have been more impressive a few hours later, but there are some limits to what I am able to do in order to get a good picture 😊