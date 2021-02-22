Contact

On that November afternoon, when I arrived on my intended fishing spot, this fellow was already in the place. She immediately stopped diving and came to watch me. I started to talk to her and she kept staring at me with curiosity, moving just a bit while keeping an eye on me. Had she been able to talk, we would have had a long conversation. After 10 minutes, she slowly drifted away and resumed her fishing session. As I stayed there watching the coming sunset, I could still spot her each time she was coming to the surface. I did not even care for unpacking my fishing rod, as I know by experience that it is pointless to try for fish after a seal has come.