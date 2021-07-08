Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 429
Mist layer over the island
Usually, the top of the island comes out of the mist, but in this case, the darker mist layer was going over the top and following the profile curve of the island. The colours were exactly like this.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1462
photos
112
followers
58
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
784
785
786
787
788
789
429
790
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
11th June 2021 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close