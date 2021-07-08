Previous
Mist layer over the island by etienne
Mist layer over the island

Usually, the top of the island comes out of the mist, but in this case, the darker mist layer was going over the top and following the profile curve of the island. The colours were exactly like this.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 8th, 2021  
