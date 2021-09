A 4500 years old neolithic stone circle (2)

This is a closer look at some of the stones of the circle. If you look carefully on a full screen, you can see that the second stone from the right had been used as a grinding mortar before being reused in the circle. The chapel behind is a typical countryside chapel in local granite, as there are hundreds around here. The field in the left background is cauliflower plants (not ready for harvest yet).