Open Water Swimming : around the buoy by etienne
Photo 437

Open Water Swimming : around the buoy

Like in a triathlon, there is some confusion when all swimmers are trying to negotiate the shortest path around the buoy.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
