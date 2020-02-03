Previous
Next
IDK what exactly this is by eudora
Photo 2297

IDK what exactly this is

I am embarrassed to say (because I used to work at this place) that IDK what this is: some kind of brush or broom made with corn husks, I guess, although that does not sound very sturdy. Displayed in the kitchen of Magnolia Mound Plantion.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise