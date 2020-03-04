Previous
date 2020-03-04

Our Lady of Grace
Our Lady of Grace

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church was the first African American Catholic parish in the Diocese of New Orleans. The original 1937 building was relocated to Reserve when a new church was built.
