Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2308
Our Lady of Grace
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church was the first African American Catholic parish in the Diocese of New Orleans. The original 1937 building was relocated to Reserve when a new church was built.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2664
photos
31
followers
39
following
638% complete
View this month »
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
14th March 2020 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ourladyofgrace
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close