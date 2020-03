The brick columns are all that remains of Tezcuco, the elegant house in yesterday's photo: http://365project.org/eudora/365/2020-03-12 Running and maintaining one of these old plantation houses is apparently a challenge. A long time ago, there was a restaurant in the house. By 1999, when my son and I visited it, the owners were running a bed and breakfast and had collected outbuildings from other plantations, including cabins and a chapel, to create a semblance of a plantation community. When the main house burned in 2002, the remaining outbuildings were apparently sold and moved.