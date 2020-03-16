Sign up
Photo 2307
I wish you a peaceful day
among all the uncertainties and fears of life right now.
This peaceful spot is on the grounds of Texcuco plantation. The main house burned in 2002, the outbuildings were moved, but the lovely grounds remain.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
texcuco
