I wish you a peaceful day by eudora
I wish you a peaceful day

among all the uncertainties and fears of life right now.

This peaceful spot is on the grounds of Texcuco plantation. The main house burned in 2002, the outbuildings were moved, but the lovely grounds remain.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Diane Owens

