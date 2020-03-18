Previous
Timeless by eudora
Photo 2312

Timeless

In a world that changes by the hour, I take comfort in nature and timeless beauty.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Walks @ 7 ace
Very lovely capture and a healthy attitude.
March 22nd, 2020  
