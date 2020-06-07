Previous
No more!! by eudora
Photo 2392

No more!!

7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Walks @ 7 ace
I am hopeful that we will as a nation find a collective voice of change that is based in compassion,kindness, and justice. Fav!
June 7th, 2020  
Diane Owens ace
@joysabin Thanks for the fav and your support. I'm having a hard time right now, but I sense a difference this time and hope, like you said, that we will find a way to change.
June 7th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Yes, no more of all sort of racism and discrimination between human and human. Very important advice and I sincerely hope that he did not die for nothing.
June 7th, 2020  
