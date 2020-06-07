Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2392
No more!!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
3
1
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2724
photos
31
followers
39
following
Walks @ 7
ace
I am hopeful that we will as a nation find a collective voice of change that is based in compassion,kindness, and justice. Fav!
June 7th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
@joysabin
Thanks for the fav and your support. I'm having a hard time right now, but I sense a difference this time and hope, like you said, that we will find a way to change.
June 7th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Yes, no more of all sort of racism and discrimination between human and human. Very important advice and I sincerely hope that he did not die for nothing.
June 7th, 2020
