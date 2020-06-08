Previous
Next
A dying way of life by eudora
Photo 2396

A dying way of life

I hear that shrimping has become so unprofitable that people are giving it up. Low prices for the shrimp, high prices for fuel. But I still buy Louisiana shrimp in the stores, often at ridiculously low prices, so some people are still shrimping.

8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise