Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2396
A dying way of life
I hear that shrimping has become so unprofitable that people are giving it up. Low prices for the shrimp, high prices for fuel. But I still buy Louisiana shrimp in the stores, often at ridiculously low prices, so some people are still shrimping.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2736
photos
30
followers
39
following
658% complete
View this month »
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th May 2020 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close