Endangered Sites

Ya think? Every year the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation releases a list of endangered buildings. I've been photographing this old church for years, but never knew its history. It was built in 1930 as the Greater New Guide Baptist Church. In the 1960's it was a meeting place for the African American community. When the congregation moved to a larger campus in the 1970's, another church used the building for a time. It is now owned by a nonprofit that wants to renovate it as an art center. They'd better hurry; it has major structural damage in addition to this "bio-growth" invading the brickwork.



I just cancelled our plane reservations for our summer vacation. It's a staycation for us this year. I'm going to hunt down more of these endangered buildings.