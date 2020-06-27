Sign up
Photo 2413
Another wildflower garden
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries building has a small but enticing wildflower garden. I like the sculpture mural as well.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
ladwf
