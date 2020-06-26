Previous
Disappointment
Photo 2412

Disappointment

A plume of Saharan dust arrived in Louisiana yesterday. It is supposed to make sunsets beautiful. Not tonight, but it was still pleasant on the levee.
26th June 2020

Diane Owens

