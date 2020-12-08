Sign up
Photo 2511
The South is the South
This cabin, behind its split rail fence, looks like it could be in Tennessee or Alabama or North Carolina. It was built in Louisiana and moved to the Rural Life Museum.
8th December 2020
8th Dec 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th December 2020 3:15pm
Tags
rlm
