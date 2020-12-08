Previous
The South is the South by eudora
The South is the South

This cabin, behind its split rail fence, looks like it could be in Tennessee or Alabama or North Carolina. It was built in Louisiana and moved to the Rural Life Museum.
8th December 2020

Diane Owens

@eudora
