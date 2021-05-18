Sign up
Photo 2614
Winbourne Grocery
This local grocery seems a bit heavy on the beer and soft drinks--and boudin, of course. (Boudin is a spicy Cajun sausage made with rice and pork. Not one of my favorites, but then I grew up in New Jersey.)
18th May 2021
18th May 21
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3033
photos
33
followers
42
following
721% complete
Tags
grocery
,
northbatonrouge
Allison Williams
ace
Convenience stores are the same all over the country with just a few popular items to indicate where you are.
June 13th, 2021
Diane
ace
@allie912
You are right, and this one looks clean. People in Baton Rouge has been talking about food deserts lately, so I decided to explore where people in those neighborhoods buy food.
June 14th, 2021
