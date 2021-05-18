Previous
Next
Winbourne Grocery by eudora
Photo 2614

Winbourne Grocery

This local grocery seems a bit heavy on the beer and soft drinks--and boudin, of course. (Boudin is a spicy Cajun sausage made with rice and pork. Not one of my favorites, but then I grew up in New Jersey.)
18th May 2021 18th May 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Convenience stores are the same all over the country with just a few popular items to indicate where you are.
June 13th, 2021  
Diane ace
@allie912 You are right, and this one looks clean. People in Baton Rouge has been talking about food deserts lately, so I decided to explore where people in those neighborhoods buy food.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise