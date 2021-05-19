Sign up
Photo 2615
The oldest grocery store in town
This is what a small grocery store SHOULD look like: customers talking over morning coffee on the patio.
19th May 2021
19th May 21
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3035
photos
33
followers
42
following
721% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th June 2021 11:58am
Tags
capitolgrocery
Lou Ann
ace
I agree! This is wonderful, to me.
June 19th, 2021
