Previous
Next
The oldest grocery store in town by eudora
Photo 2615

The oldest grocery store in town

This is what a small grocery store SHOULD look like: customers talking over morning coffee on the patio.
19th May 2021 19th May 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I agree! This is wonderful, to me.
June 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise