Thank you Jesus

The pink and white covered chairs caught my eye as I cut through this older neighborhood. A wedding? A baby shower? No, I think it's a display of faith and joy.



The joy is refreshing in the Standard Heights neighborhood, now mostly empty lots, rundown houses and abandoned warehouses. It was built in the early 20th century for people who worked at the Standard Oil (now ExxonMobil) refinery. The refinery is still there, but most people don't want to live so close to it.