Photo 2636
Urban garden
In the old Spanish Town neighborhood, just a few blocks from the state capitol and downtown Baton Rouge.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3038
photos
33
followers
42
following
722% complete
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th June 2021 11:51am
Tags
spanishtown
