Photo 2670
Scale is everything
I thought this looked a little like a canyon in the West during the drought. Actually, it's on a much smaller scale--a small pool in a rock formation at Acadia National Park.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3072
photos
34
followers
42
following
731% complete
View this month »
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
17th July 2009 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
acadianp
