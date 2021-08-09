Previous
A new blue cat by eudora
A new blue cat

The little cat disappeared and three adults searched frantically for about 30 minutes (and our house is small) until Brandon found her tucked on top of the microwave.
Diane

Lou Ann ace
She’s beautiful!
August 10th, 2021  
