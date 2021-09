Houston, Texas

After Hurricane Ida and a couple of days in Baton Rouge with no power and increasing shortages, we decided to visit our son in Houston. Near his house is this lovely park, the Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve.



I just got word that electricity has been restored to our house! So many people are not that lucky. Prayers for all the people in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and elsewhere who were impacted by Ida.