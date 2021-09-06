Sign up
Photo 2696
"Courage is endurance for one moment more."
-- Unknown Marine, 2nd Lt. Vietnam
Fallen Warrior Memorial, Houston, Texas
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
houston
fallenwarriormemorial
