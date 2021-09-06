Previous
"Courage is endurance for one moment more." by eudora
Photo 2696

"Courage is endurance for one moment more."

-- Unknown Marine, 2nd Lt. Vietnam

Fallen Warrior Memorial, Houston, Texas



