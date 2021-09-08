Sign up
Photo 2698
St Francis Chapel
New Roads, Louisiana
The oldest permanent church in the region, dating to 1738. Two earlier churches were lost to erosion by the river; this one was built in 1895.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
