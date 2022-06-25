Sign up
Photo 2846
Doesn't get much fresher than this
Not my photo nor my culinary creation (unfortunately!) Despite record-breaking heat, my son and grandson went fishing this morning in the Gulf. They caught speckled trout and then fixed trout almondine for dinner.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3348
photos
34
followers
47
following
779% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th June 2022 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
