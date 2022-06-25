Previous
Doesn't get much fresher than this
Doesn't get much fresher than this

Not my photo nor my culinary creation (unfortunately!) Despite record-breaking heat, my son and grandson went fishing this morning in the Gulf. They caught speckled trout and then fixed trout almondine for dinner.
25th June 2022

Diane

@eudora
