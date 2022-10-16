Previous
Next
A conference at midfield by eudora
Photo 2893

A conference at midfield

Swimmers taking a break on the football field.

At my grandson's school on Saturday, there was a swim meet, a football game and a volleyball tournament. Fun to see so many young athletes.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise