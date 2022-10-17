Previous
Some of us are not beach people by eudora
I found a couple of old memory cards with some pictures from the three years we lived in Florida. The one time I dragged my husband to the beach, he sat in his beach chair talking business on his flip phone. He never was a beach person!
