The Louise S. McGehee School

On Sunday I attended a holiday home tour in New Orleans, something I have wanted to do for years. The Louise S. McGehee school was founded in 1912 as a college prep school for girls. In 1929 the school moved into this building, the 1872 Bradish Johnson home. It now has several other buildings and educates girls from pre-K through high school. The best part of the tour was the student guide, a poised junior who spoke about the traditions of the school (the main staircase is reserved for seniors) and her education. She is taking AP classes and wants to go to college in California to study marine biology.