Previous
Next
The Louise S. McGehee School by eudora
Photo 2943

The Louise S. McGehee School

On Sunday I attended a holiday home tour in New Orleans, something I have wanted to do for years. The Louise S. McGehee school was founded in 1912 as a college prep school for girls. In 1929 the school moved into this building, the 1872 Bradish Johnson home. It now has several other buildings and educates girls from pre-K through high school. The best part of the tour was the student guide, a poised junior who spoke about the traditions of the school (the main staircase is reserved for seniors) and her education. She is taking AP classes and wants to go to college in California to study marine biology.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise