Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3044
Water lily fossil
You know you're weird when you have a favorite fossil. It's a little too big, but I'd love to have something like this hanging in my home. Since that is unlikely, I admire it when I visit the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
6th June 2023
6th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3651
photos
37
followers
46
following
837% complete
View this month »
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Latest from all albums
489
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
5th June 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossil
,
hmns
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close