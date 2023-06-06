Previous
Water lily fossil by eudora
Water lily fossil

You know you're weird when you have a favorite fossil. It's a little too big, but I'd love to have something like this hanging in my home. Since that is unlikely, I admire it when I visit the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

