Photo 3079
Football!
American football, that is. This afternoon I heard the marching band practicing at the nearby high school. College and high school games will start soon. Here is Brandon, #55, running onto the field before a game in 2010.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-7
Taken
25th September 2010 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brandon
,
ulfootball
*lynn
ace
great POV and capture
August 25th, 2023
