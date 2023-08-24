Previous
Football! by eudora
Football!

American football, that is. This afternoon I heard the marching band practicing at the nearby high school. College and high school games will start soon. Here is Brandon, #55, running onto the field before a game in 2010.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
*lynn ace
great POV and capture
August 25th, 2023  
