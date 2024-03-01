Sign up
Photo 3158
Detail, General Laundry building
This 90-year-old building is in bad shape, but the decorative tiles look almost new.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3796
photos
36
followers
49
following
865% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Tags
nola
,
generallaundry
Lou Ann
ace
They are lovely. Seems the building would be worth saving because of the tiles.
March 4th, 2024
