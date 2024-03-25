Sign up
Photo 3182
Adopt me
Cat Haven, a no-kill shelter in Baton Rouge
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
cats
katy
ace
How could anyone say no to that cute face?! Terrific portrait of this one
April 3rd, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
I would love to. I still miss sweet Abigail, our orange rescue kitty.
April 3rd, 2024
