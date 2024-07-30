Sign up
Photo 3284
Quilt patterns
Vines are beginning to obscure the mural on the left, another of my favorites. So Southern, with the grandmother quilting on the front porch and the baby playing with a piece of fabric.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
23rd July 2024 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
oldsouthbr
,
street-art-16
