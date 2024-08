Rocky

Meet Rocky, who has been hanging out in our yard and consuming vast quantities of cat food. From his expression, Rocky may suspect what I plan for him if he sticks around: gain his trust, trap him and get him vaccinated and neutered.



The number of stray cats and dogs is a huge and depressing problem in our area. The shelters are full and they are begging people to adopt or foster pets. Sometimes dogs from Louisiana are transported to other states for adoption.