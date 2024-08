LSU 5

An outdoor fresco at Allen Hall, LSU.



I think I like the story behind the mural as much as the art. It was painted in the 1930's by LSU graduate student Sue Brown Dietrich under the direction of LSU's first professor of painting, Conrad Albrizio. It was painted over in the 1960's and restored in 2001 by another LSU graduate, who had to remove 3 layers of exterior paint. The artist was able to attend the reception following the restoration of what had been her master's thesis!