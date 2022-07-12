Previous
Beauty comes in all colors by eudora
Photo 410

Beauty comes in all colors

Art on the side of a beauty shop in Old South Baton Rouge. I have not abandoned my street art project. It's just been too hot to get out and take many pictures!
Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy ace
This is gorgeous! I feel you with the heat. I can not imagine being on hot city streets with concrete and pavement trying to find photos in this weather! Beautiful photo here though Diane and a FAV
July 21st, 2022  
