The Miracles That Surround Us

"May you take time to celebrate the quiet miracles that seek no attention." ~ John O'Donohue

Going back through and editing some photos, this one taken just a few months ago. I'm reminded of simple moments like this I loved so much, yet I took for granted that I could get on a plane, travel to this place, hike back and experience the joy it gave me without knowing that in just a short few weeks...I'd not have that freedom to visit here. I'm hoping I can visit this place again and am thankful I had the chance to when I did. I'm focusing more on appreciating my surroundings and am blessed daily by the simple things in life. I'm especially grateful for my friends and family and praying for everyone to get through these tough weeks ahead to remain healthy and get some peace knowing we are in this together! Blessings to you and your family during this trying time!