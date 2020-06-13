Previous
Taking a Path of Discovery by exposure4u
Taking a Path of Discovery



When I heard Rocky Mountain National Park was reopening, I was so elated and wanted to make an effort to get there before the snow disappeared. As I started my hike up to Dream Lake, it was smooth sailing at first. Then I encountered several snow/ice patches. I made it to Dream Lake (shown here) with minimal stress except for the icy foot bridge just before getting to the lake. I took my shots and enjoyed the solitude and quietness of the mountains. I decided to make my way up to Emerald Lake (pics coming soon). What I didn't plan for was several snowy steep slick sections of the trail. One in particular just before the lake, had me turning around. I was determined to make it to the lake and actually found an alternate path that wasn't as steep after watching an experienced hiker fall and slide down a steeper section. He was ok, but really had me nervous. I made my way up and to the lake. I have to say I was so relieved that I made that section back down and not on my butt, lol! It was a liberating experience to face my fears head on and enjoy to reward at the end of the trail!
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
